Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
CPZ stock opened at 15.00 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the period.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
