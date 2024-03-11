Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ stock opened at 15.00 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.70.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares during the period.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

