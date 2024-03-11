Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.02 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,602,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.