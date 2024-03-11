Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.02 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
