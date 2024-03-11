Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.