Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
