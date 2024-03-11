Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

