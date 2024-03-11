Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
