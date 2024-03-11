California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after buying an additional 727,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after buying an additional 42,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

AWI stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

