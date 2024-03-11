California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $71.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

