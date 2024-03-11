California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of GitLab worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,201 shares of company stock worth $126,081,666. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

