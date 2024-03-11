California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.79 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $133.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

