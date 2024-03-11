California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

