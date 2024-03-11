California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

MPW stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

