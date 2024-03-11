California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,593 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

