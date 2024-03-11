California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,903 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 603,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

