California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,431 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $104.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.