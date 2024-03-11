California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,393 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

