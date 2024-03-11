California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,186 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of California Resources worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in California Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after buying an additional 98,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after buying an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $48.34 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

