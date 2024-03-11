California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,519 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $73,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.