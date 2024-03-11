Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.