Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $472,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,262,000 after buying an additional 2,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,791,000 after buying an additional 2,223,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $71.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

