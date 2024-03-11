CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.2 %

CarGurus stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

