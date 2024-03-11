Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Carter Bankshares worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

