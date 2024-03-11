Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $302.18 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.