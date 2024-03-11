CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Brian Herb Sells 23,521 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.63 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

