CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $277,783.01 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

CCCS stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

