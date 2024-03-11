Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Century Communities worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

