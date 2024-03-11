Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

