Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 885.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

