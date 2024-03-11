Christopher William Patterson Sells 14,225 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MOD stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.