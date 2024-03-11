Christopher William Patterson Sells 14,225 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

