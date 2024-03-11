Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Richard A. Dierker Sells 24,380 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHD stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

