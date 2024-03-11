Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.