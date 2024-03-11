ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

