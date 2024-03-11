Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves Sells 187,136 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

