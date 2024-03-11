Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,644.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92.

On Friday, January 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $976,243.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.7 %

NET opened at $97.99 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

