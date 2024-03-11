Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,286 shares of company stock valued at $92,690,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

