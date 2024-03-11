Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Cloudflare worth $87,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 998,286 shares of company stock worth $92,690,239. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

