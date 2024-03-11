Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 8,826 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.