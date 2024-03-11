Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,375 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 118,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

