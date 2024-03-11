Columbia Asset Management Sells 136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $406.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

