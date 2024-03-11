Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $19.51 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.