Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

