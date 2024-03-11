Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $7,823,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,226,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.