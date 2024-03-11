Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

