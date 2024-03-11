Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

