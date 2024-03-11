Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Corteva worth $474,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

