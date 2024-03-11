Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

