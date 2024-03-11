Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Credicorp worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $175.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

