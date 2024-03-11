Critical Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunrise New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 10.04 -$229.81 million ($2.15) -0.48 Sunrise New Energy $48.57 million 0.46 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 484.94%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

