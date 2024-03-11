Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cutera Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,677,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

