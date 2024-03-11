CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.4 %

CVV opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

