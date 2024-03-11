CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CVRx worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CVRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVRx by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

CVRX opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.33. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. Equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

