Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

